Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell-Horner board Sony's 'Gran Turismo' movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-11-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 14:35 IST
Actors Djimon Hounsou and former ''Spice Girls'' member Geri Halliwell-Horner have joined the cast of Sony's film adaptation of popular video game ''Gran Turismo'', to be directed by filmmaker Neill Blomkamp.

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, which recently collaborated for Tom Holland-starrer ''Uncharted'', will produce the project that will make its debut in theatres worldwide on August 11, 2023.

Hounsou and Halliwell-Horner will feature alongside rising actor Archie Madekwe and ''Stranger Things'' star David Harbour, according to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter.

Daniel Puig, Josha Stradowski and German actor Thomas Kretschman have also boarded the film's cast.

''Gran Turismo'' is based on a true story of a teenage player who used his gaming talents to win a series of Nissan competitions and go on to become a professional racing car driver, as per the official plotline.

Harbour will play a retired driver who teaches the teen (Madekwe) to drive.

Hounsou and Halliwell-Horner have been cast as the teen’s parents. Puig will play his brother. Blomkamp, known for movies like ''District 9'', ''Elysium'' and ''Chappie'', will direct the film from a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin, ''Gran Turismo'' will be produced by Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions, along with Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti.

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions most recently developed the cinematic version of another popular video game ''Uncharted''.

Led by Holland and also starring Mark Wahlberg, the film earned over USD 400 million at the global box office. Besides ''Gran Turismo'', the two studios are working on the series adaptation of action-adventure game ''The Last of Us'' for premium cable TV network HBO. The show will feature Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Gabriel Luna.

A movie version of ''Ghost of Tsushima'' with Chad Stahelski as the director is also being developed along with a series take on ''Twisted Metal'', being written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and set to star Anthony Mackie.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

