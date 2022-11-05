Left Menu

Army Wives Welfare Association literary festival in Jaipur from November 12

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-11-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 18:49 IST
Army Wives Welfare Association literary festival in Jaipur from November 12
  • Country:
  • India

The Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) will hold its literary festival 'Abhivyakti Season 2' at Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur from November 12 to 14.

'Abhivyakti' is aimed at promoting the literary talent of wives of Army personnel and showcasing their artistic skills to the larger audience, said Ravneet Bhinder, AWWA Regional President, South Western Command.

Abhivyakti Season 1 was held in New Delhi in December 2021.

Bhinder said the literary event in Jaipur encompasses a wide variety of activities.

''Panel discussions, book launches, modulated form of storytelling, theatre by renowned artistes, debut launches by first-time writers will be the key highlights of the workshop,” she said.

Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari and actor Kumud Mishra will attend the event.

Though the event will focus on literature, the wives of Army personnel who have made their mark in other fields will also share experiences in their respective journeys and successes thereby adding multiple dimensions to the event, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022