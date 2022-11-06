Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Black Panther stars say film changed perceptions of Africa
Cameras flashed as stars of the highly-anticipated sequel to Marvel's "Black Panther" walked the red carpet at the "Wakanda Forever" premiere in London. Set in the fictional African land of Wakanda, "Black Panther" became a global hit and was hailed as a milestone for racial diversity in Hollywood when it came out in 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Goldman, banker agree settlement terms over London dismissal lawsuit
Flight carrying Boris Johnson lands at London's Gatwick airport
UK's Boris Johnson seen leaving London airport - Reuters photographer
UK: 4 arrested after King Charles' wax statue at London's Madame Tussauds vandalised with cake
Marvel drops 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' trailer bringing in MCU's next big baddie