Pursuing all legal remedies at our disposal: Cong on court directing Twitter to block its account

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 22:29 IST
Pursuing all legal remedies at our disposal: Cong on court directing Twitter to block its account
The Congress on Monday said it was pursuing all legal remedies at its disposal after a court in Bengaluru directed Twitter to block its official handle and that of its Bharat Jodo Yatra over alleged music copyright infringement.

The party said it was not present during the proceedings and has not received the order.

A dedicated commercial court for Bengaluru Urban District directed the microblogging site Twitter to block the handles of the Indian National Congress (INC) and its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' till the next date of hearing. Also, the court ordered the removal of three tweets posted by the party. The court order came on a suit filed by MRT Music which is the copyright holder of the soundtracks from the film 'KGF Chapter 2'. ''We have read on social media about an adverse order from a Bengaluru court against INC & BJY SM handles,'' the Congress said on Twitter. ''We were neither made aware of nor present at court proceedings. No copy of the order has been received. We are pursuing all the legal remedies at our disposal,'' the party said. It has been alleged by the firm that its copyright has been infringed upon and sought a permanent injunction against the INC and its leaders from using its copyrighted music.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

