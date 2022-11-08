Left Menu

'Sath Nibhana Saathiya' fame Rucha Hasabnis blessed with a baby boy

Actor Rucha Hasabnis, best known for her role as Rashi in 'Sath Nibhana Saathiya' show, has welcomed a son.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 23:30 IST
'Sath Nibhana Saathiya' fame Rucha Hasabnis blessed with a baby boy
Rucha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rucha Hasabnis, best known for her role as Rashi in 'Sath Nibhana Saathiya' show, has welcomed a baby boy. Rucha took to Instagram and announced the arrival of her second child.

"Ruhi's sidekick is here And it's a Baby BOY," she wrote, adding a picture of the newborn. In the picture, Rucha covered the baby's face with a board that had the words 'You are magic' written on it.

As soon as Rucha dropped the news, members from the television industry and fans chimed in the comment section to congratulate her. "Wohooo congratulations," actor Adaa Khann commented.

"Congratulations. God bless," actor Kajal Pisal wrote. Rucha appeared in several TV shows but she shot to fame after starring in Star Plus' hit, Saath Nibhana Saathiya from 2010 to 2014. In 2015, she tied the knot with businessman Rahul Jagdale in 2015. In 2019, the couple welcomed their daughter, Ruhi.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in World Cup; Motor racing-'Now I'm one of you,' Hamilton tells Brazil as he becomes honorary citizen and more

Sports News Roundup: Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022