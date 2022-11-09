Left Menu

Petition urges Kyiv authorities not to erect tree over festive period

But petition organiser Natalia Popovych said it was "inappropriate" to spend money on a tree when Ukraine is fighting a war, millions of people have been forced to flee their homes and thousands have been killed. "It's more appropriate to spend the allocated funds on helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine or helping IDPs (internally displaced people)," she wrote in the petition, which was posted by Kyiv city authorities.

Thousands of Kyiv residents have signed a petition urging city authorities not to erect a giant tree during this year's festive period, and instead to give money to the army and to people displaced by the war with Russia. The Kyiv tree, which in recent years has been set up in front of the 11th-century Saint Sophia Cathedral at the heart of the capital, is traditionally the main one in Ukraine at Christmas and New Year. But petition organiser Natalia Popovych said it was "inappropriate" to spend money on a tree when Ukraine is fighting a war, millions of people have been forced to flee their homes and thousands have been killed.

"It's more appropriate to spend the allocated funds on helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine or helping IDPs (internally displaced people)," she wrote in the petition, which was posted by Kyiv city authorities. "I understand that there must be a holiday, but let it take place in every home."

The petition has already secured the 6,000 signatures needed for it to be considered by the authorities. It is unclear when they will do so although Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said that there will be no mass celebrations in the capital.

