Left Menu

Mira Kapoor plays 'Kabir Singh' song 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' on piano, Shahid gives a warm hug

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor, on Wednesday, showcased her musical talent as she dropped a piano cover version of the song 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage'.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 20:56 IST
Mira Kapoor plays 'Kabir Singh' song 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' on piano, Shahid gives a warm hug
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor, on Wednesday, showcased her musical talent as she dropped a piano cover version of the song 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage'. Taking to Instagram, Mira dropped a video which she captioned, "Will the real Kabir Singh please calm down. Wait for it.. #pianocover #reelsindia."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkupFyZvsR3/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= In the video clip, Mira could be seen playing a black piano and at the end, her actor husband came and gave her a warm hug.

Soon after Mira shared the clip, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons. 'Kabir Singh' actor Kiara Advani commented, "Lovely".

"Awwww this made me cry," a fan wrote. Another fan commented," My heart just exploded."

'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' was a romantic track from the romantic drama film 'Kabir Singh' and was sung by Arijit Singh. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Kabir Singh' starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and was declared a box office hit.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016. On July 7, the couple completed 7 years of togetherness. On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Jersey' with Mrunal Thakur. He has some interesting projects lined up. Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series 'Farzi' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022