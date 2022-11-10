Netflix’s Stranger Things Puzzle Tales game added Mike, Argyle & more Season 4 characters

Netflix is launching Stranger Things Puzzle Tales with new gameplay based on Stranger Things Season 4 content. On the Stranger Things Day celebration, the show's official Twitter account released an enjoyable trailer for the video game. Netflix subscribers can download or update the game on their mobile devices. Click on the title and mouse over to get the link to Stranger Things Puzzle Tales game. The new version is also now accessible via the App Store.

whether it's battling a demo or solving a mystery, get ready for adventures through Hawkins with the gang in Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales!!Play on your mobile devices. Available exclusively on Netflix: https://t.co/eL9NjGrnjU pic.twitter.com/SuirCJueX0 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2022

Stranger Things Puzzle Tales is the third mobile game related to the Netflix series that will be released on the Netflix game platform. On November 9, the official Twitter account revealed that the game will include Mike, Argyle, and other Stranger Things Season 4 characters in the Puzzle Tales game.

Players can also collect up to 50 variations of their favorite characters from the Stranger Things show which includes an "escaped" version of Eleven, (Millie Bobby Brown), a "sheriff" Jim Hopper (David Harbour), and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).

All roads lead to Hawkins. 🛣️Mike, Argyle, and other season 4 characters have arrived in Puzzle Tales! Who's your favorite? pic.twitter.com/vodtLWiER3 — Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales (@STPuzzleTales) November 9, 2022

Netflix announced, "We have had many exciting adventures with you around Hawkins, and later this year, those adventures will be bigger than ever — because Stranger Things Puzzle Tales is moving to Netflix exclusively in late 2022! In order to prepare us for this move, we will be making some changes to the current live game."

The game has been updated with the content of the show's vol 1 and vol 2 which were released on May 27 and July 1, 2022, respectively. Players have to solve the game by defeating enemies like Demogorgons and other iconic villains. Users can challenge to "Enter the Upside Down!" with the website reading, "do you dare venture into the depths of The Upside Down? Only the bravest and strongest will make it, reaping the rewards for their risk."

Netflix and BonusXP developed a free mobile game tie-in for Stranger Things, released to iOS and Android devices on October 4, 2017. All the game is loosely based on the Stranger Things story. With the player starting as Chief of Police Jim Hopper looking for the missing boys. Once these characters are found, they become playable and have special abilities that allow the player to access more areas in the game.

