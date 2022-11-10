Gameplay Jurassic World Evolution 3 Release date & everything we know so far

The construction and management simulation video game, Jurassic World Evolution 2 has launched on November 9, 2021. Jurassic World Evolution is a popular game series among Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies. Both the gameplay sequels are hugely successful. Enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for Jurassic World Evolution 3.

Currently, there is no update on Jurassic World Evolution 3 but the fans are hopeful about it. As the first game came in 2018 and after three years the second game, the third video game is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

If the creators decide to come back with newly updated gameplay of the Jurassic World dinosaur theme then fans can hopefully get it on the same platforms as the second sequel including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

Jurassic World Evolution is based on the 2015 film Jurassic World developed and published by Frontier Developments. The game was built for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The business simulation game allows the player to construct a Jurassic World dinosaur theme park with attractions and research facilities. Players must build an Expedition Center, which sends paleontologists to fossil dig sites to obtain dinosaurs' DNA material.

The second sequel was set after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie. Unlike the first game, which is set on an archipelago, Evolution 2 is set in the contiguous United States and features various biomes such as forests and deserts, with each providing unique challenges for the player while they are designing their parks. The game features various modes, including a campaign mode which is set after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and a "Chaos Theory" mode which revisits key narrative moments in the films (such as constructing the Jurassic Park facility near San Diego, as seen in The Lost World: Jurassic Park), and the returning Challenge and Sandbox modes.

The game was released for the same platforms and also added to Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S. Though the first game earned mixed reviews but Jurassic World Evolution 2 gathered mostly positive reviews from critics, who believed it an improvement over its predecessor.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 is yet to be announced. We will keep eye on the next-generation video game and track its development and update you accordingly.

Also Read: The Sims 5 titled Project Rene is under development! Here's all we know about EA's iconic series