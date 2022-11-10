The Sims 5 titled Project Rene is under development! Here’s all we know about EA's iconic series

The EA's iconic series is returning with a fifth game! The project title of the video game series Sims 5 is "Project Rene." In fact, Sims 5 is currently under development. The news of The Sims' return spread like wildfire as fans took to social media to express their excitement.

The next generation of Life simulation, Social simulation Sims Games is likely to add new and more advanced features. It has been around eight years since the release of The Sims 4, and the game is still popular, thanks to its beautiful expansion packs, kits and game packs.

Last month, EA and Maxis offered a first glimpse at the future of the franchise. Enough information about Project Rene is not unveiled yet; however, there is sufficient time to release Sims 5, maybe sometime in 2025. The development is in its early stages now, so the creators may gradually reveal scoops of the project.

Announcing the Sims 5, Lyndsay Pearson – VP of Franchise Creative for The Sims – confirmed that development had just begun and it would take "few years" to launch.

"Today marks the start of our journey over the next few years as we work on this next game and creative platform," she said on October 18, explaining that the team wanted to reveal the project early so Simmers can be "a part of our development journey."

Additionally, Lyndsay Pearson also assures that the Sims 4 gamers will continuously get ongoing support and new content.

Currently, none of the platforms has officially confirmed the Sims 5 but most likely the game will be released on PS5 or Xbox series. Whatever platform is to be chosen for its release, the video game will feature crossplay.

In its statement, EA and Maxis explained that players "will have the ability to play their game across supported devices".

Gaming enthusiasts who play on Macs can get The Sims 5 on their Apple devices. However, these are all speculations and nothing has been officially confirmed. Plus The Sims game is now free. You can download the games to explore the latest and greatest worlds, experiences and stories.

The Sims 5 doesn't have an official release date.

