Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 204 release details & what to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 204 will show Choso's last attempt to stop the Kenjaku. If Choso is defeated by the main antagonist of the manga, later he has to fight Yuki. Fans might see Tsukumo entering to fight Kenjaku. Choso accepted that he can die in the fight with Kenjaku. However, Choso is giving his best to win the fight. In the previous chapter, Kenjaku managed to suppress Choso by using a weaker curse absorbed by Suguru Geto's Cursed Technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 204 will release on November 13, 2022. The raw scans and the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 204 will release within two to three days before the release.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 204 timings in different places around the world.

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST (November 13, 2022)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST (November 14, 2022)

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST (November 13, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST (November 13, 2022)

British Time: 4 PM BST (November 13, 2022)

European Time: 5 PM CEST (November 13, 2022)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST (November 13, 2022)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT (November 13, 2022)

Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and Manga Plus.

