Akshay Kumar to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manjrekar's directorial 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat', produced by Vaseem Qureshi

November 11: Vaseem Qureshi created a buzz by signing manages to sign in Bollywood Khiladi Kumar to act as the iconic Maratha emperor Shivaji Maharaj in the film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat', that is directed by award winning actor-director Mahesh V Manjrekar. Among the new whizkid producers in the Bollywood, Vaseem Qureshi of Qureshi Productions Pvt Ltd has embarked upon their most ambitious project by entering into production of the multi-lingual Bollywood film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' that will feature Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde, MNS leader Raj Thackrey and Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' superstar Salman Khan graced their presence at the mahurat shot of Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat which will be the most ambitious and biggest ever Bollywood film that will be directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar and produced by Vaseem Qureshi.

''This film is my dream project that is based on the story of the seven valiant warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Shivaji Maharaj's dream of Swarajya to reality, writing one of the most glorious pages of history,'' announced actor-director Mahesh V Manjrekar will be directing this historical period film.

The ecstatic superstar Akshay Kumar who is essaying the role of this valiant emperor feels, ''This is the first time that I am working for Vaseem Qureshi and director Mahesh Manjrekar. The exploits of this veer Marathi emperor have always fascinated me and I feel so proud having to play this great warrior.'' Vaseem Qureshi's last venture 'Dehati Disco' was a nationwide super hit. Qureshi's next film 'Suswagatam Khushamdeed' starring Pulkit Samrat and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif is ready for release very soon. ''By far, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat is the biggest venture for us and I am sure that the magic of Akshay Kumar and Mahesh Manjrekar will set a new milestone in the Bollywood film industry,'' says Vaseem Qureshi who also owns Aatma Music that has established its presence as one of the popular music channels on the OTT platforms.

''We are proud to produce director Mahesh V. Manjrekar's dream project that he has been working on it for the past 7 years and it's subject will interest the nation and the world about the greatness of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is by far the biggest and grandest film in the Indian film industry to be made and with its release India-wide, and it will be a multi-lingual film that will simultaneously be released around Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu apart from Marathi,'' Vaseem Qureshi ended adding that it will also feature the ensemble cast of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan and Praveen Tarde.

