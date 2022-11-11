Left Menu

Saiyami Kher recalls shooting for 'Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2'

Into the Shadows'. Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh are also a part of the show.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 23:10 IST
Saiyami Kher recalls shooting for 'Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2'
Saiyami Kher (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Saiyami Kher is being lauded for her role in the second season of 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'. Recalling working on the project, Saiyami said, "The attempt to make what you are working on better and Mayank and the writer had made life even better. I become quite emotionally tied to my character or the project I am working on in the majority of the projects we have completed. It feels like ohh the film is over you can't go back to the character and to the world again. Breathe is the franchise where you can go back to the character specially you have liked it. Every character has a deeper side. The characters had many layers, but in the second season, Mayank added more layers on top of them, twisting and complicating the story even further. I simply hope the audience like it."

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma. The show is a psychological thriller which also features Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia and Ivana Kaur in pivotal roles. The show is currently streaming on Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022