Left Menu

This is how Dulquer Salmaan celebrated one year of 'Kurup'

'Sita Ramam' actor Dulquer Salmaan movie 'Kurup' turned one on Saturday. Dulquer Salmaan celebrated the occasion with a long note and stills from the crime drama. Inspired by the life of India's longest wanted fugitve Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of murder and faking his own death, the movie is directed by Srinath Rajendran.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 10:04 IST
This is how Dulquer Salmaan celebrated one year of 'Kurup'
Dulquer Salmaan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dulquer Salmaan, on Saturday, celebrated one year of his crime drama 'Kurup' with a special note and pictures. Taking to his Instagram, 'The Zoya Factor' actor shared pictures from the movie along with a long note.

The pictures feature key moments and characters of Dulquer in the movie. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Celebrating one year of #Kurup! The biggest game changer for us at Wayfarer Films. A film that gave us the courage and guts today to believe in our collective dreams. Today as a company I believe we can attempt anything and we will see it through and give you all spectacular & memorable movie experiences."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck3PlWiJlp7/ Dulquer thanked his cast and crew. And also the audience for their love and support.

He added, "I wish to thank our incredible cast, the hardest working crew and all of our partners of Kurup. And most of all to the viewers everywhere, across the world for embracing the film and giving it so much love. Special shout-out to Anish Mohan @mstarentertainments for being rock solid standing by us through the toughest days ! Kurup, a real-life inspired crime drama released in multiple languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi on November 12.

Inspired by the life of India's longest wanted fugitve Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of murder and faking his own death, the movie is directed by Srinath Rajendran. The crime drama also features a stellar cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anupama Parameswaran and Shivajith Padmanaban. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan was recently seen in a psychological thriller film 'Chup' which received positive responses from the audience.

Helmed by R Balki, the film also starred Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. Apart from that, he was also seen in a romantic drama film 'Sita Ramam' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022