Left Menu

Relive 80s with this reunion picture of Chiranjeevi, Tina Ambani, Jackie Shroff, Meenakshi Sheshadri

40 stars from the Indian film industry who have been entertaining audiences with their acting since 1980s gathered together under one roof for a reunion bash thrown by Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 21:54 IST
Relive 80s with this reunion picture of Chiranjeevi, Tina Ambani, Jackie Shroff, Meenakshi Sheshadri
Reunion image of 80s stars (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 40 stars from the Indian film industry who have been entertaining audiences with their acting since 1980s gathered together under one roof for a reunion bash thrown by Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon on Saturday. Several images have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Chiranjeevi, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Sarathkumar, Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Maniratnam, Khushboo, and Ramya Krishnan are seen posing for a group picture.

From dancing to singing and participating in some fun games and quizzes put together by Poonam Dhillon, the reunion saw veteran actors having gala time with each other. Reunion pictures of the stars have ushered in a wave of nostalgia among the fans.

"Old is gold," a social media user commented. "The pictures have made me nostalgic. How time flies," another one wrote.

Raj Babbar, Venkatesh and Tina Ambani were also a part of the reunion. For the reunion, the leading ladies sported silver and orange, while the men sported grey and orange. Reportedly, the get-together went on till the wee hours of the morning, and actors even performed for a medley.

The last time the 80s actors met was in 2019 for the 10th-year reunion which was hosted by Chiranjeevi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022