Kangana Ranaut begins Assam schedule of 'Emergency'

Billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India, Emergency is written and directed by Ranaut.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for her next film ''Emergency'' in Assam.

Ranaut had recently toured the state for location hunting and visited sites like Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong.

The actor posted a picture from the film's set on her Instagram Stories and wrote, ''Ok, let's do this. Commencing Assam schedule... #emergency'' Billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India, ''Emergency'' is written and directed by Ranaut. She also stars as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film.

The film will also feature veteran actor Anupam Kher in the role of revolutionary leader J P Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Mahima Chaudhry as author-cultural activist Pupul Jayakar.

