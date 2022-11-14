Left Menu

Adele returns to Las Vegas for delayed concerts

The British singer-songwriter faced online backlash in January for the announcement's short notice as some fans were already travelling to Nevada for the concerts, called "Weekends with Adele". U.S. actor Dominic Crisonino was at a New York airport when he heard the news but travelled to Las Vegas anyway.

Music star Adele begins her Las Vegas residence on Friday, 10 months after she cancelled the shows at the last minute citing COVID-19 delays. The British singer-songwriter faced online backlash in January for the announcement's short notice as some fans were already travelling to Nevada for the concerts, called "Weekends with Adele".

U.S. actor Dominic Crisonino was at a New York airport when he heard the news but travelled to Las Vegas anyway. He ended up speaking to the "Hello" singer via FaceTime. Now he is going back this weekend to finally watch Adele finally perform at Caesars' Palace hotel. "I was honestly over it within a couple of hours because I always think the most of every situation and so I was just finding the positive and things happen," he said.

"Now it's that redemption of finally having the opportunity to go and see her so we're very much looking forward to actually being in that space and hearing her voice and seeing this concert that we've waited for."

