Left Menu

Can Streaming profits struggling to offsets loss of cable TV subscribers

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Cable TV providers had suffered big losses of subscribers in the third quarter of 2022, with a drop of 7,85,000 net video subscribers in the US.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 16:42 IST
Can Streaming profits struggling to offsets loss of cable TV subscribers
The logos of Walt Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned media conglomerates, including Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, are facing major subscriber losses in the cable TV business. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Cable TV providers had suffered big losses of subscribers in the third quarter of 2022, with a drop of 7,85,000 net video subscribers in the US.

This is more than the 6,50,000 subscriber drop experienced in the third quarter of 2021. With their nascent streaming operations not yet able to offset the loss of cable television subscribers, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have been dealt a numbing blow.

Disney's streaming service, Disney+, drew an additional 12.1 million subscribers from the last quarter, taking its total subscriber count to 164.2 million. However, it also suffered its biggest financial loss from the same streaming platform, valued at 1.47 billion USD, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Disney CEO Bob Chapek has assured that the company is still on track to approach profitability by fiscal year 2024.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery saw a decrease in linear revenue in its most recent quarter. It suffered losses of 8 per cent and 37 per cent in advertising revenue and content revenue respectively. However, not all is gloom and doom for the David Zaslav-led media giant as both its streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+, showed a growth up to 92.1 million subscribers in this quarter.

Zaslav has planned to merge the two into a singular service by spring 2023, with a possible ad-supported tier. Till then, however, Discovery has to manage both its linear drop and the costs incurred in combining the two companies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022