Phoenix Marketcity, Pune Along with MAX Fashion Celebrated Diwali with a Social Cause

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The season of gifting and helping the gifted, is what Diwali is all about. This year Phoenix Marketcity, Pune and MAX fashion celebrated Diwali by touching the lives of the little ones in a meaningful way. In its humble effort to start a new tradition of delivering love to children, the mall members along with the brand team of MAX fashion and their event organizer Ray of Joy celebrated Diwali with three NGOs of Sindhutai Sapkal in Pune. The Phoenix and MAX fashion team with all their efforts to brighten up the children’s festive mood decorated the NGOs with diya’s, lights and distributed food and ethnic clothes which were sponsored by MAX fashion. The celebratory mood was enhanced as Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta Sheth kicked off the festivities by launching the Diwali decor at the mall. They were seen taking pictures with the various art installations across the mall while also visiting the MAX fashion store to handpick festive wear for the children. Commenting on the success of the Diwali donation Mr. Arun Arora, the Centre Director, Phoenix Marketcity Pune said, “Diwali is an auspicious time to spread joy and connect over special moments. We at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune have always been at the forefront of bringing festive joy. With the recent noble cause of celebrating Diwali with various NGOs in Pune, we aimed to use our brand as a platform to give back to society in a humble way.” The mall was decked up with the latest decor-themed ‘Lights of Happiness’. The grand entrance was inspired by larger-than-life and brightly lit peacocks and festive floral elements. The peacock symbolizes beauty, pride and progress while flowers signify wealth, prosperity and fortune. When these two elements come together, they create a visual representation like none other. Apart from the mesmerizing decor and helping the less privileged children, Phoenix Marketcity had a lot of excitement in store for the festive season splurging and gifting. Once again, Phoenix Marketcity, Pune left no stone unturned this festive season as it urged its patrons to embrace and celebrate each other under the mesmerizing decor and ambiance of Pune’s most admired shopping paradise. To know more please click here www.youtube.com/watch?v=76geKdqH8Ec.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)