Kristen Stewart to direct ‘The Chronology of Water’ under Scott Free banner! Know full details

The world's highest-paid actress of 2012 and Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart is continuing her behind-the-camera work. The Twilight actress will now make her feature directorial debut with 'The Chronology of Water.'

She is directing and co-writing the script with Andy Mingo. The movie is an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir of the same name, and it will be produced under Ridley Scott's banner Scott Free. Imogen Poots is set as a star in the film. Stewart was emotionally connected to the project since 2018, which she confirmed four years ago at the Cannes Film Festival. She expressed that the prose of novelist Yuknavitch is very close to her heart.

At that time, Kristen Stewart said to Indiewire, "She's in my blood and I knew that before I met her. As soon as I met her it was like we started this race without any sense of competition…My only goal is just to finish the screenplay and hire a really spectacular actor: I'm going to write the best fucking female role. I'm going to write a role that I want so badly but that I'm not going to play."

"Lidia's memoir honors corporeal experience, radically," said Stewart. "To make that experience physical feels vital to me and what this impulse means … is that it absolutely must be a film," said the 32 years old actress to Deadline.

Kristen Stewart added, "This project has been cooking for five years with the help of Scott Free, whom I could not be more privileged to have as partners and friends. Imogen Poots will carry this movie and the staggering weight of Lidia's life. She can hold it. I am beyond lucky to have her."

Stewart teamed up with Scott Free Productions for her directorial debut in the short film 'Come Swim' (2017), which she also wrote and screened at both Cannes and Sundance. Additionally, Stewart starred in Scott Free films "Welcome to the Rileys" and "Equals." At March 2022, Stewart told to Variety that 'The Chronology of Water' is under the pre-production stage.

"Ridley and I are delighted to be working with Kristen again, this time on her feature directorial debut, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch's extraordinary memoir," said executive producer Pruss by adding "Just as we have seen in Kristen's short films as a director, I have no doubt that she will bring that same level of style, uniqueness and fearless emotionality to 'The Chronology of Water.' Furthermore, to have the opportunity to work with Imogen – who is tailor-made for the lead role – is incredibly exciting. The combination of their talents will no doubt produce something exquisite for film audiences worldwide."

The official synopsis of the film describes the novel as a "lyrical journey through a life saved by art." The Chronology of Water centers on a young woman who finds her voice through the written word and her salvation as a swimmer – ultimately becoming a triumphant teacher, mother, and singular modern writer. A survivor's story, a sexually abrasive and honest coming of age, the film is a physical memory wash of the inner life of author Yuknavitch.

