Virgin River Season 5 may get a Q3 2023 release window!

Viewers won't have to wait long to see Virgin River Season 5. Netflix's romantic series was secluded to complete filming on November 10, 2022. Assuming the production has successfully hit that target, we are not so far from the release date for the anticipated fifth season.

If we look at their the previous records, Season 1 and Season 2 of Virgin River were released just seven months apart, but there was a short gap between Virgin River Season 2 and Season 3. So we can assume that they'll take six to seven months for the post-production work of the fifth season and another two or three months to run and release the promos or trailers. With that, we can expect Season 5 to release in the third quarter of 2023.

Virgin River left fans with questions about the fate of several characters and their relationships. Virgin River Season 5 is likely to resolve those unanswered questions while portraying the intricacies and hiccups in Jack and Mel's love life. During all of that, we learned whether Jack is actually the baby's father or not. Season 4 also gives a glimpse of Doc's grandchild and Jack's shooter. Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel) and Martin Henderson (Jack) have dropped hints about what to expect in Virgin River Season 5.

Talking of Mel, Alexandra said to EW, "I think Mel's journey from her childhood becomes more in focus throughout the season so that we can understand where she's coming from and how that informs how she behaves now. But you know, I think that there's going to be some similar twists and turns along the way."

While Jack will try his level best to concentrate on the family and baby, hinted Henderson. He said, "I feel like now Mel and Jack have an opportunity to just focus on them and their baby and their life and there's so much hope in that. There's a lot of possibility."

Alexandra Breckenridge also said that the first few episodes of Virgin River Season 5 "are pretty heavy" and the full season will come with a compact plot "that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats".

"I think this season has started out well and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy. They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done. I never say that either! I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I'm excited to get into that," Alexandra told to NewBeauty magazine.

Speaking to Glamour, Martin Henderson describes the relationship between Jack and Mel will be much deeper and more mature in the upcoming season. He also defines the character Brady (played by Benjamin Hollingsworth) by saying "Brady, as a character, definitely has a lot of redemption in season 4. I think there's even more in season 5. That'll definitely color their relationship. I think it's wrong, though, if Brady is all of a sudden just this good guy. I don't buy that, that he's just going to turn over. It feels trite. It's more interesting to have a character that he can't help himself."

As of now, the release date for Virgin River Season 5 is yet to be confirmed. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the drama. Stay tuned to get more updates!

