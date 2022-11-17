Silent film 'Juto' to be screened in a cafe

A pair of shoes is the protagonist of a silent full length feature film made on a shoestring budget by a young filmmaker that revolves round a man's fixation for a pair of them, which becomes the metaphor of the journey of life of a person.

The film titled 'Juto' (The Journey) will be the first in the state to be screened in a cafe as an experiment to popularise independent cinema, its producers said. The lucid communication in sign language by differently abled persons discussing a poster of a Bollywood hero had inspired Sourish Dey, the director to make his debut full length film 'Juto' (Bengali for shoes) a silent one, with a background score of course.

The cast has unknown faces and the film will hit the theatres on November 25.

Dey said the storyline of the 80-minute film was conceived by him after he saw two differently-abled persons communicating in sign language before a poster of a Salman Khan starrer which was running at a city theatre about five years ago.

''I was struck by the sight of two persons apparently discussing something like a poster and a blockbuster film in sign language. We seldom spare a thought about those who cannot speak. I tried to figure out what went on in the minds of people who are not endowed with the ability to hear or speak,'' Dey told PTI here on Thursday.

'Juto' deals with a man's obsession for a pair of sneakers and how it impacts his relations with people who come in contact with him. The narrative is made in a way so that those who live in a world of silence can relate to it, he said.

It has the background score is by well known foley artiste of Tollygunge film industry Gayadhar Nayak.

The actors include Bhaskar Dutta, Chalantika Gangopadhyay, Kunal Bhowmik, Goutam Basak, none of whom are familiar faces in the industry.

''We took up the challenge to have a cast which has no familiar names, no backing from big production houses and no big names in direction. We took it as a challenge to introduce the audience to a film where a shoe and not a person is the king. Where the content and story line is the king, where the unique soundscape is the king. If we succeed in garnering good response, it will encourage more independent film makers,'' he said.

Incidentally the film was completed in 2019 but its release is delayed both due to the pandemic and the lack of interest of major distributors, who did not find its storyline exciting enough. The cast too did not enthuse them, Dey said.

'Juto' is the third silent film in Bengal in recent times. 'Asha Jaoar Majhe' was made by Aditya Vikram Sengupta in 2014 and 'Nirbaak' feted director Srijit Mukherjee in 2015.

It will be released in a state-run Nazrul Tirtha theatre and screened in a cafe for a week from November 25. The differently abled, who live in the world of silence will be given free access.

''Apart from the local release, 'Juto' has been nominated in four film festivals,'' the director said.

Dey's second experimental feature film Baagh (Tiger) was selected in 27th Kolkata International Film Festival, 26th International Film Festival of Kerala and the 16th Jaipur International Film Festival. He has just wrapped up his feature film 'Furut' (meaning by a whisker).

He had earlier made four short films. PTI SUS SBN KK KK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)