Jerry Seinfeld weighs in on Dave Chappelle's 'SNL monologue' row

According to Fox News, Chappelle's comments on the show sparked a backlash as he spoke about the Jewish community during his opening routine, which critics slammed as 'normalizing anti-Semitism'.

ANI | Updated: 17-11-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 22:37 IST
Jerry Seinfeld (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran American comedian Jerry Seinfeld has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding comedian Dave Chappelle's recent monologue on 'Saturday Night Live'. According to Fox News, Chappelle's comments on the show sparked a backlash as he spoke about the Jewish community during his opening routine, which critics slammed as 'normalizing anti-Semitism'.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Seinfeld, who is Jewish, shared his thoughts on Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert's recent debate over Chappelle's remarks. He said, "I did think the comedy was well-executed, but I think the subject matter calls for a conversation that I don't think I'd want to have in this venue."

On whether Chappelle's comments made him 'uncomfortable', Seinfeld added, "It provokes a conversation which hopefully is productive," Fox News quoted him as saying. In 2018, Chappelle made a guest appearance on an episode of Seinfeld's Netflix talk show 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee'.

Last weekend, Chappelle hosted 'SNL' and during his 15-minute opening bit, joked about recent anti-Semitic comments made by Kanye West and NBA star Kyrie Irving while allegedly promoting an anti-Semitic film on Twitter. Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called out Chappelle over the monologue on Twitter.

"We shouldn't expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society's moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #anti-Semitism," Greenblatt wrote, as per Fox News. (ANI)

