Kate Middleton dresses in Ukrainian flag colours to meet refugee families

The Princess of Wales reached the Ukrainian Community Centre in England in order to meet families displaced from their war-torn country. According to a report by Page Six Style, the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge appeared in a pleated shirt dress coloured in navy and yellow, designed by L.K. Bennett. The colours seem to represent the shades of the Ukrainian flag.

The 40-year-old British royal paired it up with a long coat along with two pearl drops, dangling from hoop earrings on each ear. She held a quilted blue-coloured clutch to complete her sombre and classy look while entering the community centre.

As per a report by Page Six Style, Middleton was greeted with a heart-warming traditional welcome. In typical East European style, she was greeted with bread having salt at the center, while volunteers talked to the Princess of Wales about the services they provided to the displaced families from Ukraine. A mom to three, Middleton subsequently joined the children at the community centre for an art session. She also took a number of adorable pictures with them.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been supportive of the Ukrainian refugees who have been staying in their country to evade the war between the East European country against its neighbour Russia. "The inspirational work of the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre is non-stop, and it's changing lives!" the couple wrote on twitter.

"Providing practical advice on employment and housing, delivering educational classes for children and building social connections, the centre is at the heart of the community." They added. The royal couple has not been known to make political statements often. However, they had taken to twitter to express their support to Ukraine openly back in 2020. (ANI)

