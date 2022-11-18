Amber Heard's sister Whitney alleges harassment following Johnny Depp Trial
Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez alleged that the actor faced harassment post the June verdict in which she was found liable for defaming her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez alleged that the actor faced harassment post the June verdict in which she was found liable for defaming her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. According to E! News, Whitney took to Instagram and wrote, "To simply say that my faith in humanity has been called into question since the trial/verdict would be a gross understatement..."
She continued, "Not only did it highlight some pretty f-ing major flaws in the judicial system, it also showed just how deeply misogynistic this world is and how harassment of anyone who speaks out or has a differing opinion is just simply accepted (just take a look at some of the comments on my posts, and undoubtedly this one)." Whitney went on to share that she's scared to raise her kids in a "world like this," noting, "Every day it just seems harder and harder to navigate and deal with."
However, she concluded the post saying that today the tides have turned, sharing a slew of photos showing a list of organizations and individuals that signed the open letter in support of Amber. As per E! News, Whitney has been a vocal supporter of her sister following the trial, during which a jury ruled that Amber did defame Johnny in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (ANI)
