Left Menu

Black Clover Season 5 at Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage! Get all the details

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-11-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 14:21 IST
Black Clover Season 5 at Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage! Get all the details
Image Credit: Jump Festa 2023 / Twitter
  • Country:
  • Japan

Fans have to wait long to see Black Clover Season 5. The release date for the anticipated season will be announced in Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage which is set to begin at 11:15 am JST on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Fans expect trailers, first looks and hints at the plotline of Black Clover Season 5 in the Jump Festa 2023. They are also expecting several voice actors of characters from the anime to be present in the ceremony. Here's the Jump Festa 2023 schedule in JST.

17 Dec

11:15-11:55 BLACK CLOVER

12:45-13:25 JJK

14:10-14:50 PRINCE OF TENNIS

15:35-16:15 BORUTO/NARUTO

17:00-18:00 MHA

18 Dec

11:15-11:55 SPY×FAMILY

12:45-13:25 DEMON SLAYER

14:10-14:50 DR.STONE

15:35-16:15 CHAINSAW MAN

17:00-18:00 ONE PIECE

Also Read: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 will begin with the next generation of Goku & Vegeta

Season 4 of the Black Clover anime ends with Nacht preparing to train Asta and Liebe with his four devils, Noelle and the others are practicing heavily to become stronger. The captains along with the Wizard King and Mereoleona are also preparing for the upcoming war. Yuno is working out on his own and later Langris agreed to help him.

Black Clover Season 5 will explore the Spade Kingdom which is a country near the Clover, Heart, and Diamond Kingdoms. Under the rule of the Dark Triad, the Kingdom develops hostile relationships with the other kingdoms. The Zogratis siblings revolt to takeovers the Spade Kingdom. The military has been turned against its citizens. They occupy towns and impress the weaker citizens into serving as power sources for their mobile fortresses, and the soldiers abuse the citizens.

Black Clover Season 5 will pick from the end of Season 4 and it might explore the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. According to Sportskeeda, Season 5 will have some of the best fight scenes as the mages take on the Dark Triad whose aim is to recreate the Tree of Qliphoth to allow devils to enter this world.

The release date for Black Clover Season 5 is yet to be confirmed. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new in the anime series.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
3
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022