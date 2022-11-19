Black Clover Season 5 at Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage! Get all the details

Fans have to wait long to see Black Clover Season 5. The release date for the anticipated season will be announced in Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage which is set to begin at 11:15 am JST on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Fans expect trailers, first looks and hints at the plotline of Black Clover Season 5 in the Jump Festa 2023. They are also expecting several voice actors of characters from the anime to be present in the ceremony. Here's the Jump Festa 2023 schedule in JST.

17 Dec

11:15-11:55 BLACK CLOVER

12:45-13:25 JJK

14:10-14:50 PRINCE OF TENNIS

15:35-16:15 BORUTO/NARUTO

17:00-18:00 MHA

18 Dec

11:15-11:55 SPY×FAMILY

12:45-13:25 DEMON SLAYER

14:10-14:50 DR.STONE

15:35-16:15 CHAINSAW MAN

17:00-18:00 ONE PIECE

Season 4 of the Black Clover anime ends with Nacht preparing to train Asta and Liebe with his four devils, Noelle and the others are practicing heavily to become stronger. The captains along with the Wizard King and Mereoleona are also preparing for the upcoming war. Yuno is working out on his own and later Langris agreed to help him.

Black Clover Season 5 will explore the Spade Kingdom which is a country near the Clover, Heart, and Diamond Kingdoms. Under the rule of the Dark Triad, the Kingdom develops hostile relationships with the other kingdoms. The Zogratis siblings revolt to takeovers the Spade Kingdom. The military has been turned against its citizens. They occupy towns and impress the weaker citizens into serving as power sources for their mobile fortresses, and the soldiers abuse the citizens.

Black Clover Season 5 will pick from the end of Season 4 and it might explore the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. According to Sportskeeda, Season 5 will have some of the best fight scenes as the mages take on the Dark Triad whose aim is to recreate the Tree of Qliphoth to allow devils to enter this world.

The release date for Black Clover Season 5 is yet to be confirmed. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new in the anime series.