Prison School Season 2 is yet to be renewed! Here’s all we know so far

It's been seven years since the Prison School fans are waiting for its second season. Prison School is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Akira Hiramoto. After the release of the anime adaption under the direction of Tsutomu Mizushima, the manga series acquired worldwide popularity and accumulated many positive critical reviews.

There was a rumor circulated last year in web media that Prison School is coming back with a Season 2. But Prison School Season 2's development updates are yet to be provided. The producer of the debut installment, J.C. Staff Studio is tight-lipped about the renewal of the series.

However, the enthusiasts believe Prison School Season 2 might happen as the first 12 chapters have been adapted to create Prison School Season 1. The original manga consists of a total of 28 volumes with 277 chapters. Therefore, 200 more chapters are left to create Prison School Season 2 or more seasons.

Back in 2015, Tsutomu Mizushima and Shirobako were contacted via Twitter by Naoyuki Uchida, an author of mystery and horror novels, about Prison School Season 2. He commented "Thanks for watching continuously since SHIROBAKO! I don't know about the 2nd season. I want to do it, but … (embarrassed face emoji)."

Meanwhile, Akira Hiramoto is busy with his new manga for Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine which was started in March 2022.

Prison School is the story of five boys in a girls' school in Tokyo. A newly admitted boy, Kiyoshi Fujino is shocked to see that he and his four friends, Takehito Morokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, JōjiNezu, and Reiji Andō are the only male students among 1000 girls in the institute.

Moving forward, they would receive a final warning from the school authority, as they were caught doing voyeurism in the school's bathing area. If Prison School is renewed for Season 2, it could show how the boys can finally adjust to the institute's decorum or get expelled.

Prison School Season 2 is yet to be renewed. We will keep updating you on Prison School Season 2. Keep eye on Devdiscourse for more news on Japanese animanga!

