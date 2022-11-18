Tokyo Revengers ending explained! Plus more chapters coming soon!

The final chapter of the Japanese manga Tokyo Revengers, aka, Chapter 278 was released on Wednesday, November 15, 2022. After more than five years of several actions, heartbreaking moments and deaths, the manga creator Ken Wakui ultimately ends the chapter on a happy note.

Tokyo Revengers was first serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017. As of July 2022, the manga had over 65 million copies in circulation, including 7 million copies outside of Japan, making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time. In 2020, Tokyo Revengers won the 44th Kodansha Manga Award for the shōnen category.

Tokyo Revengers follows a 26-year-old boy Takemichi Hanagaki. One day his middle school ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana and her younger brother Naoto were killed by the Tokyo Manji Gang. When he is pushed in front of a train, he teleports exactly 12 years back in 2005. Thus, he gets a chance to change the future and save the girl. He aims to rise to the top of the most brutal criminal gang. The series is basically a time-travel story.

After the final chapter's release, creator Ken Wakui posted a note addressing fans over Twitter on the endings of the manga.

"Today... marks the final chapter of Tokyo Revengers. It's been five and a half years since the series began, and I've drawn its latest chapters with tears in my eyes and laughed during its comedic scenes. Thank you very much to the readers who had the best time with me and the Manji members all these years," he wrote.

As fans guessed, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 278 ends with the wedding ceremony of Takemichi and Hinata. Everybody is happily pursuing their life in their professions. Fans are again happy to see Draken and Baji in the story.

In chapter 276 of Tokyo Revengers, Mikey comes from the front and pierces the Katana through Takemichi's chest. Two other favorite characters of the fans, namely Baji and Draken died earlier. Hopefully, they all prayed for Takemichi's accomplishment at the end of the manga Tokyo Revengers.

Ken Wakui gave a captivating turn to the plotline in the very next chapter. Mikey makes a major exposé after Takemichi's death. He cries a lot and wishes Takemichi gets back his life. The story jumps back to the past where Mikey meets Takemichi.

When Takemichi confronts Mikey, Mikey reveals that he died in the original timeline and Shinichiro had traveled back in time to save him by stealing the ability from a homeless man who he murdered. A curse manifested in the form of violent behavior, leading to Shinichiro's death and Takemichi inheriting his ability. In the present, Takemichi allows Mikey to succumb to his violent nature to fight him. Mikey mortally wounds Takemichi, but upon holding his hand, both of them return to 1998 with their memories intact.

Finally, both Mikey and Takemichi work together to avert the previous timeline's tragedies and unite all gangs across Japan for eleven years, and thus they successfully create a peaceful timeline.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 373 summary, release date & time

Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 is titled Revengers. In the chapter, both Mikey and Takemichi are present in the ceremony. Takemichi is getting ready for his wedding. Mikey promises they will no longer lead a reckless life as before. Then the scene cuts to Chifuyu who is running towards the chapel, as he is late for the wedding. Before the marriage ceremony starts, Chifuyu narrates the present lives and the professions of every character.

Kazutora and Baji works in Chifuyu's pet stores. He is studying to be a vet. Mikey is a professional Bike racer. Shinichiro is the owner of S.S. Motors, while Inupi works there as an employee. Koko and Kasaki jointly run a multimillion-Yen Company. Mikey's professional bike racing team sponsors Koko and Kasaki's company. Draken is the head mechanic of Kakucho's company. He names his team "Top of Manji." He is married to Emma.

Izana and other Tenjiku run an NGO for homeless and orphaned children. The NGO gets donations from Koko and Kasaki's Yen company. Mochizuki, Madarame, and Muto are the volunteers of the NGO.

Wakasa and Benkei run a Martial Arts dojo. Terano South is the trainer in the gym. Senju and Haruchiyo are the YouTubers, and they are produced by Takeomi. Hanma travels the world as a freelance photographer, and the Haitani brothers run a club. And Naoto is a journalist for an occult newspaper. The wedding ceremony begins after Chifuyu describes the story!

Takemichi and Hinata complete the rituals of the marriage in the church, and everybody congratulates them. The scene of the final chapter of Tokyo Revengers manga ends with Hinata's bouquet tossed in the air.

What's more! Ken Wakui plans to make a spin-off series with special eight chapters of Tokyo Revengers which will be titled "Tokyo Revengers Extra." The spinoff chapters will be released in the upcoming eight issues of the Weekly Shonen Magazine. The spinoff chapters will focus on the foundation members of the Tokyo Manji Gang. It might show the backstories of all the members.

We will give you updates on the Tokyo Revengers extra spoilers as soon as they release. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more news on Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 release date pushed back & may follow Yuki vs. Kenjaku fight