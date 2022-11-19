Left Menu

Critically acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday said he would create quirky and futuristic outfits if he ever donned the hat of a fashion designer.The Kai Po Che actor was in Kolkata to participate in a fashion show as the show-stopper along with his wife Patralekha Paul.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 21:32 IST
Will make quirky, futuristic outfits if I ever become fashion designer: Rajkummar Rao
Critically acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday said he would create quirky and futuristic outfits if he ever donned the hat of a fashion designer.

The 'Kai Po Che!' actor was in Kolkata to participate in a fashion show as the show-stopper along with his wife Patralekha Paul.

At the event, models flaunted robes created by renowned designer duo Shantanu-Nikhil. Asked how he will drape models on the ramp if he ever became a fashion designer, Rao told PTI, ''Well, the robes would be quirky and futuristic. I would love to experiment.'' Rao said that in the event, he will walk the ramp for the first time in his life and Patralekha will accompany him.

''This is my debut on the ramp. I am excited about it. Patralekha is senior to me in this domain,'' he said.

Replying to a query, the actor said fashion designing is getting its due respect in Bollywood films now. ''There is a separate big department and it is really evolving,'' he said.

Speaking about his love for West Bengal and Kolkata, he said, ''My wife is a Bengali. This city feels like my second home.'' The 38-year-old actor, known for movies such as 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' (2010), 'Aligarh' (2016), 'Trapped' (2016) and 'Newton' (2017) to name a few, said he loves Bengali sweets such as Rosogolla, Mishti Doi and Sandesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

