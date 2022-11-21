One Piece Chapter 1068 may reveal 25 years of One Piece World's secret after a break

Japanese manga One Piece is always on upsurge. Chapter 1068 is the 53rd issue of the weekly Shonen jump magazine. The chapter features 'Punk Records' that narrates the connection between Vegapunk's brain and Egghead Island. Each chapter of the final saga is featuring an exciting plot. Fans are waiting to see what the upcoming chapter has in store.

Unfortunately, One Piece Chapter 1068 will be on break. Thankfully fans do not have to wait long as the creator, Eiichiro Oda is taking only a week's break.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1068 will come on the same week of the release. Fans can also follow the raw scans, which usually come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter. But we would advise all fans to read the One Piece manga after its release on the official platforms.

One Piece Chapter 1068 might bring more nail-biting moments to the plotline of the Final Saga. Many story angles could be brought into the storyline of One Piece Chapter 1068 and the upcoming chapters.

The creator may speak more secrets on Vegapunk in Chapter 1068. Some of the secrets of Vegapunk have been revealed, but there is more mystery ahead to read. Oda Sensai will reveal the mystery of the World of One Piece which has been kept secret for around 25 years.

In the last few chapters, he has given interesting turns to the plotline. Since the Straw Hats came to Egghead Island, they faced several wonders of the pirates' world. The crew is divided into two parts, and they witness different faces of scientist Dr. Vegapunk. The World Government wants to kill the scientist, but the reason is still unknown. Egghead Island is the island of the past and its technology is similar to the technology of the Ancient Kingdom.

One Piece Chapter 1067 features the upper half of the giant egg on Egghead Island, which is entirely made up of Vegapunk's brain that is still growing. Punk Record is updated every day with additional data from the scientist that the six different brains are obtaining. The main Vegapunk is connected with the Punk Record with the antenna of the apple on his head.

Vegapunk was born with a mastermind brain but he also ate 'Nomi Nomi No Mi,'. The fruits allow Vegapunk's brain to store unlimited Information, but his brain also grows large with enormous data.

However, the above information on One Piece Chapter 1068 is the prediction. We will get back with the spoilers and raw scan of One Piece Chapter 1068 as soon as it comes. The raw scans may release on November 28, 2022.

The release date for One Piece Chapter 1068 is December 4. Australians will see the updates on Monday at 12.30 am. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

