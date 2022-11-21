Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan is set to be felicitated with an honorary award by Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival.

Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to be felicitated with an honorary award by Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival. According to Deadline, the actor and producer will receive an honorary award at the festival's upcoming second edition running from December 1-10. The prize recognizing his contribution to the film industry will be presented at the opening ceremony.

Variety has reported that Shah Rukh commented on receiving this honour and said, "I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival." As per the outlet, he noted that his fans from Saudi Arabia and the region have always been huge supporters of his films.

"I'm looking forward to celebrating the region's talent and being a part of this exciting film community," he added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

He will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

