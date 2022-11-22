Left Menu

Library containing English and Hindi books inaugurated; revival of Gandhi’s Tolstoy Farm continues

A library replete with books in English and Hindi related to Mahatma Gandhi, Indias relations with South Africa and literary works by Indian writers was officially inaugurated at the Tolstoy Farm, the commune where the Mahatma started his Satyagraha campaign at the turn of the last century.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-11-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 00:22 IST
Library containing English and Hindi books inaugurated; revival of Gandhi’s Tolstoy Farm continues
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A library replete with books in English and Hindi related to Mahatma Gandhi, India's relations with South Africa and literary works by Indian writers was officially inaugurated at the Tolstoy Farm, the commune where the Mahatma started his Satyagraha campaign at the turn of the last century. It is a boost to the life-long dream of veteran South African Indian Gandhian activist Mohan Hira to restore the Tolstoy Farm, once a thriving self-sufficient commune, to its former glory. The site, which was vandalised, was restored largely due to Hira's indefatigable pursuits, with assistance from sponsors and the Indian Consulate in Johannesburg.

A library containing books in English and Hindi related to Mahatma Gandhi, India's relations with South Africa and literary works by Indian writers was officially inaugurated at the Tolstoy Farm on Sunday. The Tolstoy Farm is situated 30 km south of Johannesburg.

Hira said the library would be open to researchers by appointment at this stage and to the general public once the entire project was completed.

The Consul General of India in Johannesburg, Anju Ranjan, the keynote speaker at the event, was lauded for her role in mobilising funds from Indian expatriate companies in South Africa to support the establishment of a borehole, generator, solar-powered security lighting and toilets on the Tolstoy Farm. “I only wish I could have done more during my three-year stay here,” said Ranjan, who is returning to India next month. “Half of my time here was during the Covid lockdown, when it was difficult to work effectively, although we continued doing our best,” she said. Ranjan said she was inspired to visit Tolstoy Farm, which she was taught about at school in India. “Although I am leaving with a sad heart, I am glad at what we could do to get proper water, solar lights, trees and security at the venue,” said Ranjan. The diplomat appealed to the local community to support the project as a legacy left by Gandhi after what he did for fighting discrimination in both South Africa and India.

“I also hope that Tolstoy Farm can get recognition from the South African government to become a national heritage site, as is the case with the Phoenix Settlement near Durban, which he started there and is now run by his granddaughter Elaben Gandhi,” Ranjan added. Hira assured Ranjan and the other guests that he would do all he can to help Tolstoy Farm get this recognition. “We are now engaging the local community surrounding Tolstoy Farm to start using this centre for empowerment projects such as sewing classes, especially for unemployed women and youth, so that they can better their lives, as Gandhiji had intended when he first established Tolstoy Farm,” Hira added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
2
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

Global
4
INSIGHT-Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

INSIGHT-Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022