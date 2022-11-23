Left Menu

Rapper Divine and Celebrity Photographer Colston Julian Join Hands for the Gunehgar Album

Divine announced the launch of his album Gunehgar with a poster announcement shot by Celebrity Photographer Colston Julian. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below Divines latest album, Gunehgar artwork photoshoot done by Celebrity Photographer Colston Julian

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Rapper Divine is known for bringing Gully to the world stage. His ultimate passion has led him to secure a name as one of the finest artists in India. Gunehgar album has a mix of everything, from the redemption of Shah Rukh Khan's famous hit song Baazigar O Baazigar to collaborating with international artists like Jadakiss, Russ, producer Hit-Boy, Albanian rapper Noizy, hip-hop artist Armani White, singer-composer Jonita Gandhi, and Punjabi star Wazir Patar. Divine announced the launch of his album Gunehgar with a poster announcement shot by Celebrity Photographer Colston Julian. Colston successfully brought out the beauty and essence that resonate with the album. He was roped into this project as he has previously worked with musicians like AR Rehman, Vishal Dadlani, Jonita, Benny Dayal, Biddu, Bappi Lahari, Pentagram, Shaair, and Func, Buddy Guy, Anoushka Shankar, and many more.

Divine and Colston explored different and new ideas and were open to experimenting. Photographer Colston Julian says, ''I firmly believe in things coming together at the right time. I've always been fascinated by street style and sports culture, and Divine's project was the perfect platform to explore that further.” Colston looks forward to collaborating with Divine again. He added, ''It is excellent when people come together to create something substantial. I look forward to travelling with him and shooting him backstage, in the studio – documenting him and his world.” The Gunehgar album is streaming live on all music platforms and has been trending on YouTube. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Divine's latest album, Gunehgar artwork photoshoot done by Celebrity Photographer Colston Julian

