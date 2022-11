Entertainment News Roundup: Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson dies aged 75; New 'Avatar' film gets rare China release and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson dies aged 75

Wilko Johnson, guitarist for 1970s pub-rock band Dr Feelgood and influencer of Britain's punk rock movement, has died aged 75. A statement on Johnson's Twitter page said the musician had passed away at home on Monday. No further details were given.

New 'Avatar' film gets rare China release

The long-awaited sequel to director James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar" will be released in mainland Chinese cinemas on Dec. 16, 20th Century Studios said on Wednesday. "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in China on the same day as its global release, the studio said on its official Weibo account.

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' is worth investigating, cast says

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," a sequel to 2019's "Knives Out," brings together a new cast in Greece for a fresh murder mystery and case for sharply-dressed detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig. Rian Johnson, who directed both movies, helped peel back one of the franchise's biggest mysteries this week when he explained what "Glass Onion" means.

'Good Night Oppy' about NASA's rover mission may make you cry

When "Good Night Oppy", which follows NASA rovers Opportunity and Spirit before and after they land on Mars, launched at a film festival in September, the documentary had an unexpected effect on audiences: they cried. "It's funny because I promise you we were not having conversations in the edit room on how we would make people cry," director Ryan White told Reuters.

Eurovision Song Contest voting to be opened up to non-participating countries

Viewers from countries not participating in the Eurovision Song Contest will be able to cast a vote for their favourite act next year for the first time in the competition's history, the organizer said on Tuesday. It said the new "Rest of the World" vote was to strengthen the audience's power to influence the results and to recognize the global reach of the competition, which last year drew a television audience of more than 160 million.

At Disney, Iger confronts succession problem he helped create

Walt Disney Co's Bob Iger will once again be asked to identify his successor as chief executive -- one of his greatest failures in his first go-around as the company's leader, say people who have worked with him and experts. Iger is credited with shaping Disney as a modern media company, acquiring well-known entertainment brands such as Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, that would serve as a beacon to consumers as they navigate a crowded entertainment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)