Alia Bhatt announces name of newborn child

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 21:46 IST
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Thursday said she and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, have named their newborn daughter Raha.

Alia took to Instagram to share the update and said it was Ranbir's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor who had chosen the name for their child.

''The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...'' the ''Darlings'' star said in a post.

Alia, who gave birth on November 6, also shared the meaning of the name in four languages. ''Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy. In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss,'' she wrote.

''And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun,'' Alia added.

The actor also shared a picture in the post which focused on the mini jersey of the Football Club Barcelona with 'Raha' written on the back. Ranbir is an ardent FC Barcelona fan.

Alia, 29, and Ranbir, 40, got married in an intimate ceremony in April. They announced the pregnancy in June.

The star couple recently shared screen space for the first time in the blockbuster movie ''Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'', which released worldwide in September.

