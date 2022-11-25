Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan's action thriller 'Dhoom 2' turns 16

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Uday Chopra's action thriller film 'Dhoom 2' on Thursday turned 16. Taking to Twitter, production house Yash Raj films shared a video and captioned it, "There's more than one game going on here #16YearsOfDhoom2."

https://twitter.com/yrf/status/1595628274981519360 In the video, the production house shared a short clip from the film.

Helmed by Sanjay Gadhvi, the film was released in 2006 and was declared a blockbuster hit. To mark the occasion, fans flooded social media and reminisced about the action thriller sequel.

Check out some fan reactions: https://twitter.com/salmamohameds17/status/1595674446764937216

https://twitter.com/krazyrupz/status/1595638126436929537 https://twitter.com/MaggiePol2/status/1595819853369196544

https://twitter.com/HrfcTamilnadu/status/1595720265488805888 https://twitter.com/Hrithikdbest/status/1595653708511338496

The film was a sequel to the 2004 film 'Dhoom' which starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham and Esha Gupta in the lead roles. The third instalment of the super hit franchise was released in the year 2013 and starred Aamir Khan in a double role.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024.

Abhishek, on the other hand, was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's thriller series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' season 2. (ANI)

