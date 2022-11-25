Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 25-11-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 13:57 IST
Kung Fu Panda 4 releases in March 2024, know more on its plot!
Kung Fu Panda 4 is expected more to focus on Po. Image Credit: Kung Fu Panda 4 / DreamWorks
The animated movie lovers are quite excited after the recent announcement on the making of Kung Fu Panda 4. On March 16, 2022, Netflix made an announcement that they would bring new animated series. Read the texts below to know more about this upcoming animated movie.

In August 2022, DreamWorks Animation confirmed that Kung Fu Panda 4 was in production and is set to be released on March 8, 2024. It will follow the further adventures of wide-eyed Po in ancient China, whose love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite.

Looking back on January 2016, Collider questioned the filmmakers of Kung Fu Panda 3 about the possibility of a Kung Fu Panda 4. "It's one at a time. We want to make this a perfect jewel, and then we'll see what happens after that," Co-director Jennifer Yuh Nelson said.

"We're not going to try to make the sequels feel open-ended," said Alessandro Carloni, a co-director. We want it to feel like the conclusion of a trip, which we think this film does. Then it's amazing if a fantastic story emerges."

Kung Fu Panda 4 is expected more to focus on Po. Po will fight with him and put an end to all his misdeeds. Kai might not return as the main villain in Kung Fu Panda 4, since Po blasted Kai into oblivion, thereby freeing all kung fu masters who were under Kai's control when he took their chi.

Po can be seen reuniting with his biological father and his family. In Kung Fu Panda 3, Po entered the Panda village and reunited with his dad and other pandas. Fans also saw Po teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turned him into a Kung Fu master.

The synopsis for Kung Fu Panda 4 is yet to be revealed. The current release date for this animated movie is March 8, 2024. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on animated movies.

