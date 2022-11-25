Left Menu

Attack on Titan Season 4 P3 can show conflict’s conclusion between Island of Paradis & Marley

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 25-11-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 17:01 IST
Attack on Titan Season 4 P3 can show conflict’s conclusion between Island of Paradis & Marley
Attack on Titan consists of 139 chapters, and part 2's last episode is based on the manga's 130th chapter. Image Credit: Facebook / Attack on Titan
  • Country:
  • Japan

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 is scheduled to return in 2023. The announcement of its release in 2023 has highly excited anime TV series lovers in Japan and across the world. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

There is some dissatisfaction among the series enthusiasts for overextending the anime as it has already stretched out to two parts over three years. Tetsuya Kinoshita, the series producer clarified the cause behind stretching the story. Before the premiere of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2, he stated that he was not confident that they would not be able to adapt the entire manga to an anime series.

"I Partly said we'd make it all into an anime to motivate myself," Kinoshita said, adding, "But at the time, I didn't know for how long the manga would continue, and I wasn't sure if it was realistic to pursue animating the whole series. Now, we've come to a point where it's nearly complete, so I am going to do my best to the very end," Tetsuya Kinoshita said.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 will be out in 2023. Season 4 Part 1 aired in December 2020, while the second part came in January 2022. If they follow the same pattern, then we can expect Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 to air towards the beginning of 2023, as reported by Crunchyroll.

Attack on Titan consists of 139 chapters, and part 2's last episode is based on the manga's 130th chapter. Therefore, nine manga chapters are left to adapt, which means Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 could last around 10 episodes. Hopefully, the conclusion of the anime series will arrive with a prominent ending.

According to some anime-specific sources, Attack on Titan final season Part 3 will not only show the conclusion of the conflict between the Island of Paradis and Marley, but it will also feature how Eren and his allies take on Mikasa and the Survey Corps.

Attack on Titan final season Part 3 doesn't have an official release date but it is announced to be premiered anytime in 2023. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on anime TV series.

Also Read: Studio's silence on Yuri on Ice Season 2 renewal highly disappoints anime lovers

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022