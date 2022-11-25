Attack on Titan Season 4 P3 can show conflict’s conclusion between Island of Paradis & Marley

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 is scheduled to return in 2023. The announcement of its release in 2023 has highly excited anime TV series lovers in Japan and across the world. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

There is some dissatisfaction among the series enthusiasts for overextending the anime as it has already stretched out to two parts over three years. Tetsuya Kinoshita, the series producer clarified the cause behind stretching the story. Before the premiere of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2, he stated that he was not confident that they would not be able to adapt the entire manga to an anime series.

"I Partly said we'd make it all into an anime to motivate myself," Kinoshita said, adding, "But at the time, I didn't know for how long the manga would continue, and I wasn't sure if it was realistic to pursue animating the whole series. Now, we've come to a point where it's nearly complete, so I am going to do my best to the very end," Tetsuya Kinoshita said.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 will be out in 2023. Season 4 Part 1 aired in December 2020, while the second part came in January 2022. If they follow the same pattern, then we can expect Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 to air towards the beginning of 2023, as reported by Crunchyroll.

Attack on Titan consists of 139 chapters, and part 2's last episode is based on the manga's 130th chapter. Therefore, nine manga chapters are left to adapt, which means Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 could last around 10 episodes. Hopefully, the conclusion of the anime series will arrive with a prominent ending.

According to some anime-specific sources, Attack on Titan final season Part 3 will not only show the conclusion of the conflict between the Island of Paradis and Marley, but it will also feature how Eren and his allies take on Mikasa and the Survey Corps.

Attack on Titan final season Part 3 doesn't have an official release date but it is announced to be premiered anytime in 2023. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on anime TV series.

