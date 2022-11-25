Studio’s silence on Yuri on Ice Season 2 renewal highly disappoints anime lovers

When is Yuri on Ice Season 2 going to be released? The second season of this Japanese sports anime television series is one of the most highly anticipated anime TV series fans have been waiting for the last around six years.

The anime aficionados are gradually losing hope for Yuri on Ice Season 2, as there has been no updates on it for a long time. However, since the anime has attracted a large online and global following, that's the reason fans continue to seek for more information related to the second season.

Such a long hiatus has compelled the Yuri on Ice enthusiasts to believe that Season 2 would never happen in future. But long time ago MAPPA studio revealed that it would take a long time for making the second season but it never dropped any time estimation.

We still don't know when Yuri on Ice Season 2 will be renewed. However, its plot is expected to deal with the relationship between Victor and Yuri K. A beautiful gay relationship is likely to be portrayed in the second season. Victor may start competing with fans' rate during the next Grand Pix event although he is currently acting as a mentor for Yuri.

The Season 2 of Yuri on Ice is likely to be consisting of 12 episodes like the previous one. We still have no confirmation on its renewal. Fans are severely disappointed seeing the studio keeping itself totally silent on its developmental parts.

In Crunchyroll's inaugural The Anime Awards, Yuri on Ice received many awards in all of its seven nomination categories: Best Boy (Yuri K.), Best Animation, Most Heartwarming Scene ("The Kiss", episode seven), Best Couple (Yuri K. and Victor), Best Opening, Best Closing, and Anime of the Year. At the Tokyo Anime Award Festival in 2017, Yuri on Ice won Animation of the Year: Television Category and the fan-polled Anime Fan Award.

Yuri on Ice Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

