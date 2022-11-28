Left Menu

'Fauda' makers to collaborate with Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao?

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao was a special guest invited by IFFI to welcome Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, ceators of popular Israeli series 'Fauda', at IFFI 2022.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 08:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 08:03 IST
Fauda creators with Rajkummar Rao (ANI photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, creators of the popular Israeli series 'Fauda', on Sunday, visited India to attend the Asia premiere of the season fourth of their hit project at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao was a special guest invited by IFFI to welcome international talent at the prestigious festival.

Prior to the special screening of season 4 of Fauda, Lior and Avi graced their presence at the red carpet along with Rajkummar. And interestingly, Lior expressed his desire to collaborate with Rajkummar someday. When the red carpet host asked the Fauda creators to express their views about Rajkummar, Avi said, "He is a star.. the way he talks..the way he represents himself..he is a star."

Lior added," we would definitely like to collaborate with him. The Israeli men were extremely happy on meeting Rajkummar. They concluded the red carpet session by cheering for Rajkummar's latest Netflix hit 'Monica, O My Darling."

Lior and Avi also participated in a chat on "Storytelling in The Era of Global Entertainment" with Rajkummar and Monika Shergill, VP of Content, Netflix India. "We're so happy to be here in India for the Asian premiere of 'Fauda' season 4. It's incredible that this story has resonated so strongly with fans in India and we really appreciate all the love and support. We really want to collaborate with the Indian industry," the creators said.

Fauda, which means "chaos" in Arabic, first debuted on Israel's Yes network in 2015 and subsequently streamed worldwide on Netflix. The show focuses on the Israel and Palestine conflict. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

