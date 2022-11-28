Left Menu

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 278: Passengers to face new challenge “Musical Chairs”

Updated: 28-11-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 18:01 IST
Image Credit: Boruto anime
<p>Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 277 has been released on Sunday that is titled honored with the title "Disappearing Lives."&nbsp; Boruto Episode 278 will release on December 4, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST without any break. The Japanese manga will stream in the Japanese language with English subtitles.</p> <p>Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 278 has been honored with the title "Musical Chairs&rdquo; which suggests that Ouga may conduct a new game of musical chairs to test the ability of the passengers. The spoilers for Boruto Episode 278 are yet to be out. However, the new segment will continue from the end of Episode 277.</p> <p>The latest episode just launched on Sunday which ended with a big cliffhanger. The previous passengers on the Thunder Train woke up in a strange room. A new character called Ouga was introduced who communicates through a puppet and holograms.</p> <p>He wants to conduct a test on the passengers&rsquo; ability to survive. The dangerous game begins that could bring death if a wrong step is taken.</p> <p>Mitsuki and Sarada corner the Bullet Train worker that helped capture people for Ouga's experiments, but he accidentally blows himself up in one of Ouga's traps before he could have talked.</p> <p>The latest episode begins with Boruto trying to unite the group, but the survivors' opposing morals clash too much. Rokuro exposes a Hidden Grass shinobi as Ouga's spy within the group, so Ouga kills him with a curse mark as he appears to give them the next test. The group finds themselves in a dark room for the next test. Ouga reveals that they must reach the exit of this room while making sure their candles stay lit, whilst avoiding traps. Meanwhile, Sarada and Mitsuki have begun investigating the disappearance of the train Boruto was on.</p> <p>Ouga explains that to advance through the final stage of the test, the survivors must extinguish each other's candles, as only half the remaining people may live. While Rokuro's group goes through with the halving of the survivors, Boruto's group comes up with the idea to combine their candles, so one long candle would belong to all of them, therefore bypassing Ouga's stipulations. Ouga is surprised by this but allows the survivors to move on from this test. During this, Mitsuki and Sarada corner the Bullet Train worker that helped capture people for Ouga's experiments, but he accidentally blows himself up in one of Ouga's traps before he could have talked.</p> <p>All the episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be seen on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. Fans in the U.S. can enjoy the streaming of the episode online on Crunchyroll. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release.</p> <p>Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on animanga series!</p> <p><strong>Also Read: <a href="https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/entertainment/2267543-one-piece-chapter-1068-spoilers-luffy-may-find-a-way-to-save-vegapunk-from-cpo" target="_blank" rel="noopener">One Piece Chapter 1068 spoilers: Luffy may find a way to save Vegapunk from CPO</a></strong></p>

