Guinea's Election: A Closer Look at the Challengers to Junta Leader Doumbouya

As Guinea approaches its forthcoming presidential election, several candidates are vying against junta leader Mamady Doumbouya. Notable among them are Abdoulaye Yero Balde, Faya Lansana Millimono, and Hadja Makale Camara, each bringing unique backgrounds and political histories to the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 12:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Guinea's anticipated presidential election, attentions focus on Mamady Doumbouya's challengers. This marks the first election since Doumbouya seized power in a 2021 coup.

Abdoulaye Yero Balde, leading the Democratic Front of Guinea, emerges as a prominent contender. An economist, Balde previously resigned from Alpha Conde's party to oppose Conde's third-term bid. Also notable is Faya Lansana Millimono from the Liberal Bloc, a PhD holder who initially supported the junta before opposing Doumbouya's potential candidacy.

Candidate Hadja Makale Camara, the sole woman in the race, leads the Front for National Alliance. A lawyer by profession, she brings her previous experience as a foreign affairs minister under Conde to the campaign. These candidates, along with others, set the stage for a dynamic political contest.

