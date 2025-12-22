Guinea's Election: A Closer Look at the Challengers to Junta Leader Doumbouya

In Guinea's anticipated presidential election, attentions focus on Mamady Doumbouya's challengers. This marks the first election since Doumbouya seized power in a 2021 coup.

Abdoulaye Yero Balde, leading the Democratic Front of Guinea, emerges as a prominent contender. An economist, Balde previously resigned from Alpha Conde's party to oppose Conde's third-term bid. Also notable is Faya Lansana Millimono from the Liberal Bloc, a PhD holder who initially supported the junta before opposing Doumbouya's potential candidacy.

Candidate Hadja Makale Camara, the sole woman in the race, leads the Front for National Alliance. A lawyer by profession, she brings her previous experience as a foreign affairs minister under Conde to the campaign. These candidates, along with others, set the stage for a dynamic political contest.