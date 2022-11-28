One Piece Chapter 1068 spoilers: Luffy may find a way to save Vegapunk from CPO Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-11-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 15:54 IST The release date for One Piece Chapter 1068 is December 4, 2022. Image Credit: One Piece / Instagram Country:Japan SHARE <p>The longest-running Japanese manga One Piece has seen its popularity growing over time. Chapter 1068 is currently on a break, but it will release in a few days. Fans can’t wait to know what the upcoming chapter has in store. The initial spoilers of the chapter are trending online, and most of them claim that some major revelations are in store.</p> <p><em>Spoilers Alert: This article may contain One Piece Chapter 1068 spoilers!</em></p> <p>The creator Eiichiro Oda has already revealed many secrets about Dr. Vegapunk. He may reveal more interesting turns and add more nerve-racking moments to the One Piece Chapter 1068 plotline.</p> <p>In the last few chapters, Straw Hats reach Egghead Island, the Pirates' world, which is ruled by Dr. Vegapunk. But the crews were separated in a seas storm. Jewelry Bonney along with some crew was saved by Vegapunk.</p> <p>There they faced several wonders. The highly sought-after mystery of the scientist Vegapunk has been revealed. There are multiple Vegapunks, all with their own spirit and different path. The situation is compared to Naruto's Pain. Vegapunk 1 represents kindness and justice, while Vegapunk 2 embodies evil and wickedness.</p> <p>The actual Vegapunk cares for the inhabitants of his island and is willing to help them with his inventions. He is considered the island's pride and joy, and the residents are still hoping for his return.</p> <p>The manga story takes a new turn in Chapter 1062 when it shows World Government wants Vegapunk dead. Rob Lucci and Kaku, and Stussy were appointed to the new mission to kill Dr. Vegapunk. They arrive to fulfill their mission. The CP0 agent is looking for the whereabouts of the real Dr. Vegapunk. One Piece 1068 will most likely focus on CPOs finally finding Vegapunk. Vegapunk was sure that he would die very soon. Luffy might find a way to save Vegapunk in One Piece Chapter 1068.</p> <p>Fans also learned Bartholomew Kuma is the real father of Booney. Kuma is a former Warlord of the Sea, the former king of the Sorbet Kingdom, and an officer of the Revolutionary Army. Kuma is now a human weapon called a "Pacifista", developed by the scientist Vegapunk. Once Vegapunk finished his modifications on Kuma, the Warlord was converted into the first complete Pacifista cyborg, with the serial PX-0, and mentally died in the process. Still, there are several unknown mysteries of Kuma that are yet to be revealed. Oda Sensei might highlight the part of the plot of One Piece Chapter 1068.</p> <p>Egghead Island is the island of the past and its technology is similar to the technology of the Ancient Kingdom. The previous chapter features the upper half of the giant egg on Egghead Island, which is entirely made up of Vegapunk's brain that is still growing. Punk Record is updated every day with additional data from the scientist that the six different brains are obtaining. The main Vegapunk is connected with the Punk Record with the antenna of the apple on his head.</p> <p>Vegapunk was born with a mastermind brain but he also ate 'Nomi Nomi No Mi'. The fruits allow Vegapunk's brain to store unlimited Information, but his brain also grows large with enormous data. In One Piece Chapter 1068, OdaSensai will reveal the mystery of the World of One Piece which has been kept secret for around 25 years.</p> <p>The release date for One Piece Chapter 1068 is December 4, 2022. Australians will see the updates on Monday at 12.30 am. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.</p> <p>We will keep you updated with the One Piece 1068 spoilers and raw scans as soon as it release. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on more manga series.</p> <p><strong>Also Read: <a href="https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/entertainment/2264932-studios-silence-on-yuri-on-ice-season-2-renewal-highly-disappoints-anime-lovers" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Studio’s silence on Yuri on Ice Season 2 renewal highly disappoints anime lovers</a></strong></p> READ MORE ON: One Piece Chapter 1068 One Piece Chapter 1068 release One Piece 1068 One Piece Japanese manga manga One Piece Eiichiro Oda One Piece Chapter 1068 spoilers spoilers One Piece Chapter 1068 Advertisement ALSO READ One Piece Chapter 1068 may reveal 25 years of One Piece World's secret after a break POST / READ COMMENTS