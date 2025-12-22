High-Ranking Russian General Killed in Moscow Car Bomb

A top Russian military official, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, was fatally targeted in a car bombing incident that occurred on Monday in Moscow.

As head of the Russian General Staff's army operational training directorate, General Sarvarov held significant influence within the military structure.

Russia's investigative committee reports that they are examining multiple leads, one of which is the possible involvement of Ukrainian special services in the attack, underscoring the fraught geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)