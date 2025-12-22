Left Menu

High-Ranking Russian General Killed in Moscow Car Bomb

Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, a senior figure in Russia's military, was killed in a car bombing in Moscow. The Russian investigative committee is exploring possibilities, including potential involvement by Ukrainian special services. The incident highlights ongoing tensions and security concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 12:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A top Russian military official, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, was fatally targeted in a car bombing incident that occurred on Monday in Moscow.

As head of the Russian General Staff's army operational training directorate, General Sarvarov held significant influence within the military structure.

Russia's investigative committee reports that they are examining multiple leads, one of which is the possible involvement of Ukrainian special services in the attack, underscoring the fraught geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

