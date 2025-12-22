Mamady Doumbouya, who assumed control of Guinea via a coup four years ago, is now seeking presidential election victory to transition the nation back to civilian rule. Prominent for overhauling Guinea's minerals sector, he aims to consolidate power through strategic economic reforms and significant mining projects.

The December 28th election, which Doumbouya originally said he would not contest, is expected to solidify his authority as key competitors remain sidelined. As a former special forces commander, Doumbouya garnered extensive support following his 2021 overthrow of then-president Alpha Conde, who had ignited protests by pursuing a contentious third term.

Doumbouya's governance has brought relative stability compared to other Sahel nations burdened by coups and insurgencies. By exerting further control over its rich bauxite and iron ore resources, Guinea seeks increased state revenues amidst wider international apprehension over Doumbouya's alignment with geopolitical rivals. His candidacy signals a decisive pivot from previous pledges against power retention.

