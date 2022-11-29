Will there be Avenue 5 Season 3 on HBO? Know in detail

Avenue 5 Season 1, Armando Iannucci's follow-up series to the Emmy-winning Veep', premiered in January 2020 and was renewed for a second season in February. But the production was halted due to the pandemic. After a gap of two years, the second season of Avenue 5 launched on HBO on October 10, 2022. Following the big season 2's finale fans are waiting to know if will there be Avenue 5 Season 3 on HBO.

Earlier it was reported that there was a huge gap between the two seasons, and most of the cast of the series has been released from the contract. Some actors have already signed into new projects. So this is not a surprise that Avenue 5 Season 2 can be the finale of the comedy series. Still, there is a possibility for Avenue 5 Season 3 as it has not been canceled yet.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Iannucci said, "HBO doesn't really renew a season until the previous season is going out … Because we got delayed by the pandemic by about 18 months, we knew that meant everyone's contracts would run out, because they're contracted for a certain period."

He added, "We just thought, everyone's got 101 other things to be doing, so it would be unfair to kind of keep them on hold in limbo. But everyone wants to do more. HBO are very keen. We'll make more when we can corral everyone together again. Everyone's up for it and we've already got ideas and thoughts about what happens next."

The Avenue 5 is a sci-fi comedy series on HBO network. The story is set 40 years in the future. Avenue 5 follows the captain and crew of a luxury space cruise ship as they navigate disgruntled passengers and unexpected events after experiencing technical difficulties onboard.

On board, the interplanetary cruise ship, Avenue 5, a momentary loss of artificial gravity and the accidental death of its chief engineer sends the titular vessel a few degrees off course.[5] It's estimated it will take the ship three years to return to Earth, and with only enough supplies to sustain her many passengers for the intended eight-week-long cruise, the crew of the Avenue 5 must struggle to maintain order and return the craft safely.

Also Read: Joker 2 aka Folie à Deux is slated to commence filming on November 30