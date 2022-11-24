Joker 2 aka Folie à Deux is slated to commence filming on November 30

Director Todd Phillips had confirmed in June this year that he was working on Joker 2 with Phoenix returning in the lead role. The antihero role played by Joaquin Phoenix in Joker won millions of hearts worldwide.

Joker 2, officially titled Joker: Folie a Deux, is slated to commence production on November 30. The date for wrapping up is April 6. Deadline Hollywood reported on October 20 that Industry actor Harry Lawtey has been added in the cast. He will play a "big role" in the movie.

The movie is going to portray something much more ambitious than originally perceived with the sequel. The director, Todd Phillips and his team are working on the movie in a very unique way quite different from the first movie with an objective to make it a movie musical.

The working title of Joker 2 project was revealed to be Joker: Folie à Deux. This is a French term which is also called shared psychosis or shared delusional disorder. The symptoms are delusional belief, sometimes hallucinations which are transmitted from one individual to another. This syndrome is most commonly diagnosed when the two or more individuals of concern live in proximity, may be socially or physically isolated, and have little interaction with other people.

The Irish actor Brendan Gleeson has reportedly joined Joker 2's cast in an unspecified role. However, some dedicated fans of Joker franchise are expecting Brendan Gleeson to play the role of Jim Gordon.

According to some reports, Lady Gaga reportedly was in negotiations to star alongside Phoenix as Harley Quinn and it was also reported that the film would be a movie musical. Phoenix's salary, as a result of the first film's commercial success, increased from $4.5 million to $20 million for the sequel.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced on August 3 that Joker 2 titled Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to hit the big screens on October 4, 2024.

