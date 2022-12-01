Cobra Kai Season 6 renewal possibilities & recent updates

After enjoying the fifth season of Cobra Kai, fans are curious about Cobra Kai Season 6. Unfortunately, Cobra Kai Season 6 is yet to get a green light. We already said that we thought the renewal of Cobra Kai for Season 6 is just a matter of time.

In our defense, several statements from the creators earlier hinted at the renewal. In a conversation with Collider, the series star Ralph Macchio talked about the future of Cobra Kai Season 6.

"It has become a little bit the Marvel Cinematic... Karate Kid cinematic universe. There are other ideas, other spinoff ideas, more length to the Cobra Kai series, although we don't have an official season six pick-up yet. That's the question I've been getting at every interview. We don't have that yet, but we feel confident thanks to all you folks that want to watch it that we'll have more life in what was born in the fall of 1983 when we were making this movie, The Karate Kid. Who knew?"

Though Cobra Kai Season 6 is not official yet but the showrunner talked about the continuation of the story. In July 2022, the creator Jon Hurwitz assured fans with a tweet saying "All I can say is that we expect more Cobra Kai to come and that the Miyagiverse is far from finished."

Again, after the release of Cobra Kai Season 5, Hurwitz tweeted "Season 6 has not yet been written. Will get on that after filming Obliterated, but lots of kickass ideas already percolating! #CobraKai"

In terms of the plot, Cobra Kai Season 6 needs to resolve several cliffhangers. The fifth season concluded by showing Cobra Kai abandoning Terry Silver, who is arrested on a litany of charges, aided by Stingray revealing the truth about the attack on him. Tory Nichols and Robby reunite. On the other side, Sam and Miguel, confess their love for each other. At the moment of the celebrations, John Kreese runs from the prison. Besides, Chozen seems to be in love with Kumiko which is revealed through a telephonic conversation.

As for the cast list, we could expect the two major characters Johnny Lawrence (played by William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Macchio) to return in the sixth season of the show.

Yuji Okumoto (as Chozen), Martin Kove (as John Kreese), Ian Griffith (Terry Silver) are also expected to return to the series.

We will let you know everything as soon as we get anything new on the Netflix series. All the previous seasons of Cobra Kai are available now on Netflix!

