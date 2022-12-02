Left Menu

Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor to attend closing ceremony of Red Sea Film Fest

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor will attend the closing ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.The second edition of the festival kickstarted in Jeddah on Thursday during which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was bestowed with a Honorary Award.According to a press release, Roshan will deliver a special talk to live audience at the closing ceremony of the film festival on December 8.Im honoured to be invited by Stellar Entertainment to represent the Indian Film Industry at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 19:31 IST
Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor to attend closing ceremony of Red Sea Film Fest
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor will attend the closing ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

The second edition of the festival kickstarted in Jeddah on Thursday during which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was bestowed with a Honorary Award.

According to a press release, Roshan will deliver a special talk to live audience at the closing ceremony of the film festival on December 8.

''I'm honoured to be invited by Stellar Entertainment to represent the Indian Film Industry at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022. Looking forward to being a part of the closing ceremony and addressing live audience in Jeddah, on the 8th of December.

''It's a wonderful time for the global film community to be coming together to celebrate and strengthen cross-cultural entertainment collaborations,'' the actor said in a statement.

Kumar said he is excited to return for the second edition of the film gala.

''The debut year was quite intimate and it's really heartwarming to see how the festival has grown multifold in a span of a year. I'm happy and grateful to be back again to spread a good word about Indian cinema on the world stage,'' he added.

Kapoor said he is honoured to be invited to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival.

''I look forward to being around and meeting so many stalwarts of cinema from around the world in Jeddah,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
4
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022