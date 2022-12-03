Left Menu

Apurva Agnihotri and wife Shilpa welcome baby girl

TV star Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Agnihotri have become parents to their first child, the actor announced on Saturday.Apurva, who turned 50 on Friday, shared the news in a post on Instagram and said they have named their daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri.And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as god blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever.With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 17:51 IST
Apurva Agnihotri and wife Shilpa welcome baby girl
  • Country:
  • India

TV star Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Agnihotri have become parents to their first child, the actor announced on Saturday.

Apurva, who turned 50 on Friday, shared the news in a post on Instagram and said they have named their daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri.

''And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as god blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever.

''With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri. Please shower her with all your love and blessings,'' the actor posted.

Apurva is best known for his role of Armaan Suri in hit television series ''Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin''. He also featured in movies such as ''Pardes'', ''Kasoor'' and ''Lakeer''.

He tied the knot with Shilpa, who starred in shows such as ''Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'', ''Lavanya'' and ''Kkusum'', in 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
4
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022